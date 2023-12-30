Saturday's contest at Knights Hall has the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) going head to head against the Ohio Bobcats (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Bellarmine, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Knights dropped their last matchup 88-65 against Akron on Thursday.

Bellarmine vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Bellarmine vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 70, Ohio 69

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Knights defeated the Wofford Terriers on the road on December 2 by a score of 61-59.

The Knights have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Bellarmine 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Wofford (No. 231) on December 2

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 341) on November 29

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

14.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67) Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG% Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights have been outscored by 12.1 points per game (scoring 64.5 points per game to rank 209th in college basketball while allowing 76.6 per outing to rank 337th in college basketball) and have a -133 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Knights have fared better in home games this year, scoring 70 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game in road games.

Defensively, Bellarmine has played better at home this year, allowing 56.3 points per game, compared to 88.3 away from home.

