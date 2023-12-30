Bellarmine vs. High Point December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (8-4) face the Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bellarmine vs. High Point Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bellarmine Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dezmond McKinney: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point Players to Watch
- Duke Miles: 19.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kimani Hamilton: 14.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 4.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bellarmine vs. High Point Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|13th
|86.5
|Points Scored
|70
|279th
|222nd
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|115th
|1st
|46.8
|Rebounds
|34.6
|259th
|28th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|316th
|35th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|156th
|199th
|13.3
|Assists
|15
|95th
|91st
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.8
|47th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.