The High Point Panthers (10-4) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine has played four games this season that have gone over 144.5 combined points scored.

Bellarmine has a 139.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Bellarmine is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Bellarmine has been victorious in one of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Knights have been at least a +375 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 8 66.7% 85.0 152.3 71.7 143.4 153.8 Bellarmine 4 36.4% 67.3 152.3 71.7 143.4 139.5

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Bellarmine is 2-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 11-1-0 1-1 5-7-0 Bellarmine 4-7-0 1-3 5-6-0

Bellarmine vs. High Point Home/Away Splits

High Point Bellarmine 7-0 Home Record 3-2 1-3 Away Record 1-8 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-0-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

