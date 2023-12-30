For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Fabbro has no points on the power play.
  • Fabbro averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.