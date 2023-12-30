When the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In 13 of 36 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

