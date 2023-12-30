Murray State vs. Valparaiso December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (6-2) meet the Valparaiso Beacons (2-6) in a matchup of MVC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Murray State vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 19.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Leah Earnest: 15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saniya Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ava Interrante: 6.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
