The Murray State Racers (6-2) meet the Valparaiso Beacons (2-6) in a matchup of MVC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Murray State vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 19.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Leah Earnest: 15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Saniya Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ava Interrante: 6.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

