When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Northern Kentucky be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Northern Kentucky ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-1 NR NR 269

Northern Kentucky's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Northern Kentucky defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in an 88-73 win on November 22. In the victory against Texas A&M-CC, Sam Vinson compiled a team-high 22 points. Marques Warrick contributed 21 points.

Next best wins

77-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on November 29

85-75 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 336/RPI) on December 17

72-64 at home over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on November 25

71-55 on the road over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on December 2

Northern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Northern Kentucky is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Northern Kentucky faces the 245th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Norse have nine games remaining versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Northern Kentucky's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Youngstown State Penguins Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

