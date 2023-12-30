The New York Knicks (17-14), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, play the Indiana Pacers (16-14). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Knicks matchup.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pacers average 126.1 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Knicks have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 115 points per game, 16th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

The two teams average 241.1 points per game combined, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 237.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Indiana has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 25.5 -110 24.6 Myles Turner 17.5 -115 17.1

Pacers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

