The Indiana Pacers (16-14) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 246.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 19 of 30 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have combined to total more than 246.5 points.
  • Indiana has an average total of 250.9 in its contests this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Pacers are 16-14-0 ATS this season.
  • Indiana has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Indiana has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 19 63.3% 126.1 241.1 124.8 237.9 242
Knicks 7 22.6% 115 241.1 113.1 237.9 225.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Pacers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Indiana sports the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.533).
  • The Pacers average 13 more points per game (126.1) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • When Indiana scores more than 113.1 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Pacers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 16-14 7-6 21-9
Knicks 16-15 4-7 17-14

Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Pacers Knicks
126.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
16-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
16-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
124.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
6-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-10
6-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9

