The Indiana Pacers (16-14) battle the New York Knicks (17-14) on December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and MSG.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Indiana is 15-8 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

The Pacers average 13 more points per game (126.1) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Indiana is 16-8 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pacers are averaging 1.2 more points per game (126.7) than they are in road games (125.5).

Indiana cedes 120.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 129.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Pacers have fared better in home games this season, sinking 15.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Pacers Injuries