The Washington Capitals will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 30, with the Capitals having dropped three straight, and the Predators also on a three-game losing run.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Predators vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators Capitals 3-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

The Predators' 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 36 18 23 41 40 28 63.6% Ryan O'Reilly 36 14 15 29 13 29 52.3% Roman Josi 36 7 21 28 25 9 - Gustav Nyquist 36 8 18 26 20 7 46.2% Colton Sissons 36 11 9 20 8 15 50.9%

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 93 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 22 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players