The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) are favored (-5.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 153.5.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -5.5 153.5

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points.

Western Kentucky has had an average of 152.8 points in its games this season, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Hilltoppers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 25.9% more often than Abilene Christian (5-6-0) this season.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 2 28.6% 79.9 155.7 72.8 148 150.8 Abilene Christian 5 45.5% 75.8 155.7 75.2 148 142

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers record just 4.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Wildcats allow (75.2).

When Western Kentucky totals more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 5-2-0 1-1 2-5-0 Abilene Christian 5-6-0 2-1 9-2-0

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits

Western Kentucky Abilene Christian 5-0 Home Record 2-3 4-1 Away Record 1-3 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 86 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

