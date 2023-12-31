The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45.5 points.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been winning five times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have won the second quarter six times, lost eight times, and tied one time in 15 games this season.

In 15 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

In 15 games this season, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0).

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have led 10 times (7-3 in those games), have been behind three times (0-3), and have been knotted up two times (2-0).

2nd Half

In 15 games this year, the Bengals have won the second half six times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up four times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in the second half.

