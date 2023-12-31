Chris Moore has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 247.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Moore has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 362 yards. He averages 27.8 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Texans

Moore vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

Moore will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans allow 247.5 passing yards per game.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Titans Player Previews

Chris Moore Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Moore has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 28 of his team's 441 passing attempts this season (6.3% target share).

He has averaged 12.9 yards per target (362 yards on 28 targets).

Moore, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

