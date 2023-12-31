Will Irvin Smith Jr. pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has racked up 115 yards receiving (11.5 per game) and one TD, reeling in 18 balls out of 26 targets this year.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Vikings 3 2 18 0

