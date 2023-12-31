Will Joe Mixon Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joe Mixon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 17 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Mixon's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the running game, Mixon has season stats of 222 rushes for 858 yards and eight TDs, picking up 3.9 yards per attempt. He also has 47 catches on 58 targets for 348 yards.
Joe Mixon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Mixon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|222
|858
|8
|3.9
|58
|47
|348
|1
Mixon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|8
|16
|0
|2
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|19
|68
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|21
|79
|1
|3
|46
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|10
|47
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|11
|43
|0
|2
|7
|0
