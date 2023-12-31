How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Samford is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
- Kentucky is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
- The Wildcats score 7.0 more points per game (65.5) than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).
- Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- Samford has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.0 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 16.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
- Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Furman
|W 75-45
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 87-80
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Samford
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
