Sunday's contest at Show Me Center has the Morehead State Eagles (5-6) going head-to-head against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) at 2:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Morehead State by a score of 69-64, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Eagles earned an 83-28 win against Davis & Elkins.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 69, Southeast Missouri State 64

Other OVC Predictions

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 155 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Based on the RPI, the Redhawks have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Marshall (No. 155) on November 30

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 291) on November 22

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG%

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 66.5 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and allowing 62.7 per outing, 155th in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Eagles are scoring 17.5 more points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (57.0).

Morehead State is conceding fewer points at home (51.3 per game) than on the road (76.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.