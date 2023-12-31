Tee Higgins has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs give up 173.8 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Higgins has put up 637 yards (on 41 catches) with five TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 74 times, resulting in 57.9 yards per game.

Higgins vs. the Chiefs

Higgins vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 70.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 70.8 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Kansas City has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Higgins will square off against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 173.8 passing yards per contest.

The Chiefs have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.2 per game).

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Higgins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higgins has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 54.5% of his games (six of 11).

Higgins has 13.4% of his team's target share (74 targets on 554 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (37th in NFL play), picking up 637 yards on 74 passes thrown his way.

Higgins has reeled in a TD pass in three of 11 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (15.2%).

With nine red zone targets, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 13.0% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/23/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 5 REC / 140 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

