At 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers play at the Minnesota Vikings.

Aiming to bet on player props in this game between the Vikings and the Packers? Check out the player props for the top performers.

Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds

Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +500

Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Jayden Reed Touchdown Odds

Reed Odds to Score First TD: +800

Reed Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Ty Chandler - 61.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Jaren Hall 217.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) - Justin Jefferson - - 83.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 20.5 (-113) -

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 52.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) A.J. Dillon - 24.5 (-113) - Jordan Love 234.5 (-113) 7.5 (-108) - Romeo Doubs - - 42.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 38.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 52.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.