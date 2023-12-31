Will Will Levis Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Levis' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Levis' season stats include 1,792 passing yards (224.0 per game). He is 147-for-249 (59.0%), with eight touchdown passes and four interceptions, and has 25 carries for 57 yards one touchdown.
Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 17 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Levis 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|147
|249
|59.0%
|1,792
|8
|4
|7.2
|25
|57
|1
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Falcons
|19
|29
|238
|4
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|22
|39
|262
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|19
|39
|199
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|13
|17
|158
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|28
|185
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|16
|33
|224
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|327
|1
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|17
|26
|199
|0
|1
|4
|25
|1
