The Indiana Pacers, Andrew Nembhard included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nembhard totaled 14 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 140-126 win against the Knicks.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.0 7.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 1.8 Assists 5.5 4.2 4.3 PRA -- 14.2 14 PR -- 10 9.7 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.6



Andrew Nembhard Insights vs. the Bucks

Nembhard is responsible for taking 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Nembhard's Pacers average 106.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 118.9 points per contest.

Giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Bucks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 11.5 makes per game.

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 14 8 0 2 0 1 1 11/9/2023 20 10 2 2 2 0 1

