The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Turner, in his last game (December 30 win against the Knicks), posted 28 points and eight rebounds.

We're going to break down Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.4 19.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 6.4 Assists -- 1.1 0.7 PRA -- 25.9 26.1 PR -- 24.8 25.4 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.6



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Bucks

Turner is responsible for taking 11.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Turner's Pacers average 106.2 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 118.9 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have allowed 26.4 per game, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 11.5 makes per contest, sixth in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 33 22 9 0 2 1 0 12/7/2023 32 26 10 2 2 3 1 11/9/2023 37 21 6 4 4 1 0

