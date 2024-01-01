The Fiesta Bowl will feature the Oregon Ducks heading into a showdown with the Liberty Flames on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Oregon has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 44.2 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 17.3 points allowed per game) this season. Liberty's defense ranks 44th in the FBS with 22.7 points given up per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks fifth-best by compiling 40.8 points per contest.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Oregon vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (3rd) 320.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (52nd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (84th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 16 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (8th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 4,145 yards (318.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.2% of his passes and recording 40 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 228 rushing yards on 53 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has 1,063 rushing yards on 172 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 53 catches for 395 yards (30.4 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Jordan James has carried the ball 98 times for 696 yards (53.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 81 receptions for 1,383 yards (106.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 14 times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has caught 75 passes for 1,010 yards (77.7 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 27 receptions have turned into 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,750 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 1,064 yards (81.8 ypg) on 153 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley is his team's leading rusher with 213 carries for 1,322 yards, or 101.7 per game. He's found the end zone 16 times on the ground, as well.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 988 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has collected 459 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Noah Frith has racked up 323 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

