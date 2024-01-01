The Indiana Pacers (17-14) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on January 1, 2024 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.9% from the field, four% higher than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 16-8 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Pacers put up 7.7 more points per game (126.6) than the Bucks allow (118.9).

When it scores more than 118.9 points, Indiana is 17-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are better offensively, averaging 127.6 points per game, compared to 125.5 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 120.8 points per game at home, and 129.1 on the road.

Indiana gives up 120.8 points per game at home, and 129.1 away.

The Pacers collect 0.2 fewer assists per game at home (30.7) than away (30.9).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries