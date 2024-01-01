The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in this contest.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +120) 13.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Monday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Haliburton has dished out 12.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

Haliburton's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +152)

Myles Turner has averaged 17.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.1 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (7.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Turner's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 35.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -156)

Monday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 35.5 points. That's 4.8 more than his season average of 30.7.

He has averaged 1.4 less rebounds per game (11.1) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +152)

The 25.9 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Monday (25.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

