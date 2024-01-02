Breckinridge County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Breckinridge County, Kentucky today? We have what you need here.
Breckinridge County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Breckinridge County High School at Owensboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
