Two hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, victors in 11 in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lobos allow to opponents.

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 342nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 25th.

The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos give up.

When Colorado State totals more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

This season, New Mexico has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.

The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.

New Mexico is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado State played better in home games last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in road games.

Defensively the Rams were worse at home last year, allowing 73 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.

Colorado State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (79.4).

At home, the Lobos conceded 72.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

New Mexico knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule