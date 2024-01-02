A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, who have won five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • In games Duke shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
  • The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 214th.
  • The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange give up (70.4).
  • Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Syracuse is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Orange rank 214th.
  • The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).
  • Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
  • The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.
  • At home, the Orange gave up 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • Syracuse knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon W 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara W 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh W 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/10/2024 Boston College - JMA Wireless Dome
1/13/2024 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

