Marion County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Marion County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adair County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Lebanon, KY
- Conference: District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
