MVC foes face one another when the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) welcome in the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at CFSB Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

This season, the Racers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.

Murray State is 4-4 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Flames are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Racers sit at 289th.

The 71.5 points per game the Racers score are 8.7 more points than the Flames allow (62.8).

Murray State is 4-6 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Murray State has performed better in home games this year, putting up 74.9 points per game, compared to 67 per game in away games.

The Racers are giving up 70.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Murray State has performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 30.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 35.4% percentage in away games.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule