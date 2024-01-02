Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC) playing the UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rob Perry: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nick Ellington: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

Brian Moore Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Quincy Anderson: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK

Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Christian Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Filip: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ethan Pickett: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Murray State vs. UIC Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 257th 71.8 Points Scored 73.4 226th 212th 72.1 Points Allowed 62.5 20th 303rd 33.4 Rebounds 37 172nd 231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 279th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.2 52nd 225th 12.9 Assists 15.6 72nd 12th 8.8 Turnovers 13 274th

