The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) host the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) in a matchup of MVC teams at CFSB Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Racers are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Murray State vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -2.5 138.5

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 12 games this season, Murray State and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points.

Murray State's contests this year have an average total of 143.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Racers have compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

UIC (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 36.7% more often than Murray State (4-8-0) this season.

Murray State vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 8 66.7% 71.5 142.5 72.2 135 142.0 UIC 4 40% 71.0 142.5 62.8 135 139.8

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

Murray State went 10-12-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The 71.5 points per game the Racers score are 8.7 more points than the Flames allow (62.8).

Murray State has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall when putting up more than 62.8 points.

Murray State vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 4-8-0 1-3 7-5-0 UIC 7-3-0 3-0 4-6-0

Murray State vs. UIC Home/Away Splits

Murray State UIC 4-3 Home Record 3-3 0-4 Away Record 2-2 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-0-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.7 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.8 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-3-0

