The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-4.5) 157.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-4.5) 157.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Tar Heels' 12 games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

Panthers games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 12th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tar Heels have had the 41st-biggest change this season, falling from +2200 at the start to +3000.

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Panthers were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +25000, Pittsburgh has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

