Phillip Tomasino will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Prop bets for Tomasino are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

Tomasino has averaged 9:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Tomasino has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tomasino has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Tomasino has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tomasino's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Tomasino going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -49 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 29 Games 4 14 Points 3 4 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.