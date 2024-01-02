Going into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Seth Jones D Out Upper Body
Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder
Tyler Johnson C Out Foot

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • Nashville's 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Their goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago has conceded 136 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -49, they are 31st in the league.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5

