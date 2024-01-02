Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Blackhawks on January 2, 2024
Player prop bet options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:47 per game.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Ryan O'Reilly has racked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Roman Josi has eight goals and 21 assists for Nashville.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Bedard's 33 points are important for Chicago. He has put up 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
