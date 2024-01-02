For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In eight of 37 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted seven shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 26:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 25:01 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

