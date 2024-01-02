For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Josi stats and insights

  • In eight of 37 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted seven shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 26:51 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 25:01 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.