The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDonagh stats and insights

  • McDonagh has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • McDonagh averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:14 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:10 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.