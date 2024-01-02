Should you bet on Thomas Novak to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Novak stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.