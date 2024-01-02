Warren County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Warren County, Kentucky today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren East High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Burkesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.