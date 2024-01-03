Boyle County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Boyle County, Kentucky today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyle County High School at Lexington Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
