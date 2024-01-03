The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)

Heat (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)

Lakers (-3.1) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Heat's .455 ATS win percentage (15-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (16 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 14-7, while the Heat are 5-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers rank 17th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.7 points allowed per game.

Los Angeles is averaging 43.6 boards per game (18th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 dimes per contest.

So far this season, Los Angeles is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 21st in the league on offense (113 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Miami is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.4 per game) but fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.1).

The Heat are 17th in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Miami is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Heat are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

