Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) and the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Virginia to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN Networks

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Louisville vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Louisville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-11.4)

Virginia (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Virginia has a 7-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisville, who is 4-7-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cavaliers are 4-9-0 and the Cardinals are 7-4-0.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 74.6 points per game (191st in college basketball) and giving up 75.4 (282nd in college basketball).

The 38.3 rebounds per game Louisville accumulates rank 111th in the country, 2.9 more than the 35.4 its opponents record.

Louisville hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

Louisville has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (207th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (213th in college basketball).

