The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.9%).
  • This season, Louisville has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.9% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 287th.
  • The Cardinals' 74.6 points per game are 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When it scores more than 56.2 points, Louisville is 5-7.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Louisville scored 1.6 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (64.4).
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).
  • Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky L 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center
1/10/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

