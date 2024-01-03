The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will host the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Louisville has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Virginia has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly higher (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (174th).

The Cardinals were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

