Owen County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Owen County, Kentucky today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owen County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Hills High School at Owen County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.