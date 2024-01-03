On Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 124.6 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.0 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +184 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.4 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 124.4 per contest (29th in league).

These two teams average 251 points per game combined, 7.5 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 243.4 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +5000 - Bucks +450 +190 -

