The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSWI.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Indiana has compiled a 16-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 22nd.

The Pacers average 7.4 more points per game (126.4) than the Bucks allow (119).

When it scores more than 119 points, Indiana is 18-7.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up 127.6 points per game at home, 2.3 more than away (125.3). Defensively they allow 120.8 per game, 7.3 fewer points than away (128.1).

In 2023-24 Indiana is allowing 7.3 fewer points per game at home (120.8) than on the road (128.1).

This year the Pacers are collecting more assists at home (30.7 per game) than away (30.4).

Pacers Injuries