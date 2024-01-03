Player props are listed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Haliburton has dished out 12.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Haliburton averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Myles Turner has scored 17.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 7.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 36.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -149)

The 30.7 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (36.5).

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (11.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

